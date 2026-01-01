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Jürgen Schornagel
Jürgen Schornagel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jürgen Schornagel
Jürgen Schornagel
Jürgen Schornagel
Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.4
Antibodies
(2005)
Filmography
6.4
Antibodies
Antikorper
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Horror
2005, Germany
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