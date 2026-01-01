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Jürgen Schornagel Jürgen Schornagel
Kinoafisha Persons Jürgen Schornagel

Jürgen Schornagel

Jürgen Schornagel

Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Antibodies 6.4
Antibodies (2005)

Filmography

Antibodies 6.4
Antibodies Antikorper
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Horror 2005, Germany
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