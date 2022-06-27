Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Ordinaries
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Ordinaries

The Ordinaries

The Ordinaries 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Paula, a young supporting character, studies at the Main Character School and dreams on graduating to become a lead.
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 24 July 2023
World premiere 27 June 2022
Release date
6 July 2023 Australia M
30 March 2023 Germany 12
26 October 2023 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $9,315
Production Bandenfilm, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf
Also known as
The Ordinaries, Los ordinarios, Los extras, Subtext, Tavalised tegelased, Οι συνηθισμένοι, Обыкновенные, 戏梦空间, 潜台词, 配角人生
Director
Sophie Linnenbaum
Cast
Jule Böwe
Henning Peker
Pasquale Aleardi
Martin Umbach
Michael Pink
Michael Pink
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more