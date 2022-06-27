The Ordinaries
The Ordinaries
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Germany
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
24 July 2023
World premiere
27 June 2022
Release date
|6 July 2023
|Australia
|
|M
|30 March 2023
|Germany
|
|12
|26 October 2023
|Serbia
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$9,315
Production
Bandenfilm, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf
Also known as
The Ordinaries, Los ordinarios, Los extras, Subtext, Tavalised tegelased, Οι συνηθισμένοι, Обыкновенные, 戏梦空间, 潜台词, 配角人生