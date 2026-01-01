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Nadeshda Brennicke Nadeshda Brennicke
Kinoafisha Persons Nadeshda Brennicke

Nadeshda Brennicke

Nadeshda Brennicke

Date of Birth
21 April 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Tattoo 6.9
Tattoo (2002)
C(r)ook 6.4
C(r)ook (2004)
Antibodies 6.4
Antibodies (2005)

Filmography

Kitz 5.6
Kitz
Drama, Crime 2021, Germany
Fiddlesticks 6
Fiddlesticks Quatsch und die Nasenbärbande
Comedy, Family 2014, Germany
Antibodies 6.4
Antibodies Antikorper
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Horror 2005, Germany
C(r)ook 6.4
C(r)ook The C(r)ook
Comedy 2004, Germany / Austria
Tattoo 6.9
Tattoo Tattoo
Thriller 2002, Germany
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