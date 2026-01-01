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Filmography
Nadeshda Brennicke
Nadeshda Brennicke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadeshda Brennicke
Nadeshda Brennicke
Nadeshda Brennicke
Date of Birth
21 April 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Tattoo
(2002)
6.4
C(r)ook
(2004)
6.4
Antibodies
(2005)
Filmography
5.6
Kitz
Drama, Crime
2021, Germany
6
Fiddlesticks
Quatsch und die Nasenbärbande
Comedy, Family
2014, Germany
6.4
Antibodies
Antikorper
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Horror
2005, Germany
6.4
C(r)ook
The C(r)ook
Comedy
2004, Germany / Austria
6.9
Tattoo
Tattoo
Thriller
2002, Germany
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