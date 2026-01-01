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Enzo Cilenti
Enzo Cilenti Enzo Cilenti
Kinoafisha Persons Enzo Cilenti

Enzo Cilenti

Enzo Cilenti

Date of Birth
8 August 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

National Theatre Live: Present Laughter 8.6
National Theatre Live: Present Laughter (2019)
Rome 8.6
Rome (2005)
Luther 8.4
Luther (2010)

Filmography

Reputation
Drama 2026, Great Britain
Kill Jackie
Kill Jackie
Thriller 2026, USA
I Fought the Law
I Fought the Law
Drama 2025, Great Britain
Heart of Stone 5.8
Heart of Stone Heart of Stone
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Serpent Queen 7.6
The Serpent Queen
Drama, History 2022, USA
Across the River and Into the Trees 6.8
Across the River and Into the Trees Across the River and Into the Trees
Drama, Romantic, War 2022, Great Britain
Domina 7.2
Domina
Drama, History 2021, Great Britain/Italy
Outside the Wire 5.5
Outside the Wire Outside the Wire
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
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