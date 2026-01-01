Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Enzo Cilenti
Enzo Cilenti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enzo Cilenti
Enzo Cilenti
Enzo Cilenti
Date of Birth
8 August 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
National Theatre Live: Present Laughter
(2019)
8.6
Rome
(2005)
8.4
Luther
(2010)
Filmography
Reputation
Drama
2026, Great Britain
Kill Jackie
Thriller
2026, USA
I Fought the Law
Drama
2025, Great Britain
5.8
Heart of Stone
Heart of Stone
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Serpent Queen
Drama, History
2022, USA
6.8
Across the River and Into the Trees
Across the River and Into the Trees
Drama, Romantic, War
2022, Great Britain
7.2
Domina
Drama, History
2021, Great Britain/Italy
5.5
Outside the Wire
Outside the Wire
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree