Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Les Misérables poster
Les Misérables poster
Ratings
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Les Misérables

Les Misérables (2018 - 2019)

Les Misérables 18+
Production year 2018
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Les Misérables" is based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. In 19th century Paris, the fugitive convict Jean Valjean decides to turn his life around and establishes his own workshop, amassing a respectable fortune. Javert, a deranged police officer, believes that he must catch the criminal at any cost and is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goal. He relentlessly pursues Jean at the most inconvenient moment, just when he must save a little girl who happens to be the daughter of one of his workers.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Dominic West
Dominic West Jean Valjean
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Fantine
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi Bishop
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo Javert
David Bradley
David Bradley Gillenormand
Ron Cook
Ron Cook Hair and Teeth Dealer
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Les Misérables - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more