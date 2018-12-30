The series "Les Misérables" is based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. In 19th century Paris, the fugitive convict Jean Valjean decides to turn his life around and establishes his own workshop, amassing a respectable fortune. Javert, a deranged police officer, believes that he must catch the criminal at any cost and is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goal. He relentlessly pursues Jean at the most inconvenient moment, just when he must save a little girl who happens to be the daughter of one of his workers.

