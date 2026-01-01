Menu
Marc Warren
Marc Warren
Marc Warren
Marc Warren
Date of Birth
20 March 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
Band of Brothers
(2001)
8.3
Big Boys
(2022)
8.1
State of Play
(2003)
Filmography
6.4
The Red King
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
8.3
Big Boys
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
7.1
Flack
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
7.9
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell
Drama, Fantasy
2015, Great Britain
7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, Great Britain
6.3
Ben Hur
Ben Hur
Action, Adventure, Drama
2010, Germany / Spain / Canada / USA
7.1
Wanted
Wanted
Action
2008, USA
Watch trailer
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2006, Great Britain
7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Adventure, Fantasy, Thriller
2006, Great Britain
5.6
Colour Me Kubrick
Colour Me Kubrick
Drama, Comedy
2005, Great Britain / France
7.5
Green Street
Hooligans
Drama
2005, USA
4.4
Hellraiser: Deader
Hellraiser: Deader
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2005, Romania / USA
7.9
Hustle
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2004, Great Britain
7.4
Agatha Christie's Marple: The Murder at the Vicarage
The Murder at the Vicarage
Crime, Drama, Detective
2004, Great Britain
8.1
State of Play
Drama
2003, Great Britain
4.9
The Principles of Lust
The Principles of Lust
Drama, Adult
2003, Great Britain
8.6
Band of Brothers
Drama, Action, War
2001, USA
