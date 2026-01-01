Menu
Marc Warren

Marc Warren

Date of Birth
20 March 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Band of Brothers 8.6
Band of Brothers (2001)
Big Boys 8.3
Big Boys (2022)
State of Play 8.1
State of Play (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Red King 6.4
The Red King
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2024, Great Britain
Big Boys 8.3
Big Boys
Comedy 2022, Great Britain
Flack 7.1
Flack
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell 7.9
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell
Drama, Fantasy 2015, Great Britain
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, Great Britain
Ben Hur 6.3
Ben Hur Ben Hur
Action, Adventure, Drama 2010, Germany / Spain / Canada / USA
Wanted 7.1
Wanted Wanted
Action 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2006, Great Britain
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather 7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Adventure, Fantasy, Thriller 2006, Great Britain
Colour Me Kubrick 5.6
Colour Me Kubrick Colour Me Kubrick
Drama, Comedy 2005, Great Britain / France
Green Street 7.5
Green Street Hooligans
Drama 2005, USA
Hellraiser: Deader 4.4
Hellraiser: Deader Hellraiser: Deader
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2005, Romania / USA
Hustle 7.9
Hustle
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2004, Great Britain
Agatha Christie's Marple: The Murder at the Vicarage 7.4
Agatha Christie's Marple: The Murder at the Vicarage The Murder at the Vicarage
Crime, Drama, Detective 2004, Great Britain
State of Play 8.1
State of Play
Drama 2003, Great Britain
The Principles of Lust 4.9
The Principles of Lust The Principles of Lust
Drama, Adult 2003, Great Britain
Band of Brothers 8.6
Band of Brothers
Drama, Action, War 2001, USA
