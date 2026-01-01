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Shirley Henderson
Shirley Henderson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shirley Henderson
Shirley Henderson
Shirley Henderson
Date of Birth
24 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Forres, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.9
I Swear
(2025)
8.4
Happy Valley
(2014)
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
(2005)
Tickets
Filmography
7.7
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Summerwater
Drama
2025, Great Britain
7.3
Elio
Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.9
I Swear
I Swear
Drama
2025, Ireland
6.3
Glenrothan
Glenrothan
Comedy, Drama
2025,
5.4
Tom Jones
Drama, Romantic,
2023, Great Britain
6.4
The Trouble with Jessica
The Trouble with Jessica
Comedy
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
Lovely Little Farm
Children's, Family
2022, Great Britain
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