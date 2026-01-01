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Shirley Henderson
Shirley Henderson Shirley Henderson
Kinoafisha Persons Shirley Henderson

Shirley Henderson

Shirley Henderson

Date of Birth
24 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Forres, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

I Swear 8.9
I Swear (2025)
Happy Valley 8.4
Happy Valley (2014)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Filmography

The Mandalorian & Grogu 7.7
The Mandalorian & Grogu The Mandalorian & Grogu
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Summerwater
Summerwater
Drama 2025, Great Britain
Elio 7.3
Elio Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
Watch trailer
I Swear 8.9
I Swear I Swear
Drama 2025, Ireland
Glenrothan 6.3
Glenrothan Glenrothan
Comedy, Drama 2025,
Tom Jones 5.4
Tom Jones
Drama, Romantic, 2023, Great Britain
The Trouble with Jessica 6.4
The Trouble with Jessica The Trouble with Jessica
Comedy 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Lovely Little Farm 7.6
Lovely Little Farm
Children's, Family 2022, Great Britain
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