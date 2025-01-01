Menu
Greta Scacchi
Awards
Awards and nominations of Greta Scacchi
Greta Scacchi
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
