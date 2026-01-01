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About
Filmography
Laurent Grevill
Laurent Grevill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Grevill
Laurent Grevill
Laurent Grevill
Date of Birth
18 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
I've Loved You So Long
(2008)
7.3
Camille Claudel
(1988)
6.0
Bright Sunshine In
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2008
2006
2004
1988
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6
Bright Sunshine In
Un beau soleil intérieur
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2017, France
7.3
I've Loved You So Long
Il y a longtemps que je t'aime
Drama
2008, France
Watch trailer
5.4
The Stone Council
Concile de pierre, Le
Drama, Thriller
2006, France
5.6
Look at Me
Comme une image
Drama
2004, France
7.3
Camille Claudel
Camille Claudel
Drama, Romantic, Biography
1988, France
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