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Laurent Grevill Laurent Grevill
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Grevill

Laurent Grevill

Laurent Grevill

Date of Birth
18 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

I've Loved You So Long 7.3
I've Loved You So Long (2008)
Camille Claudel 7.3
Camille Claudel (1988)
Bright Sunshine In 6.0
Bright Sunshine In (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bright Sunshine In 6
Bright Sunshine In Un beau soleil intérieur
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2017, France
I've Loved You So Long 7.3
I've Loved You So Long Il y a longtemps que je t'aime
Drama 2008, France
Watch trailer
The Stone Council 5.4
The Stone Council Concile de pierre, Le
Drama, Thriller 2006, France
Look at Me 5.6
Look at Me Comme une image
Drama 2004, France
Camille Claudel 7.3
Camille Claudel Camille Claudel
Drama, Romantic, Biography 1988, France
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