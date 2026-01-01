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André Sogliuzzo André Sogliuzzo
Kinoafisha Persons André Sogliuzzo

André Sogliuzzo

André Sogliuzzo

Date of Birth
10 August 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Avatar: The Legend of Aang 9.0
Avatar: The Legend of Aang (2005)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2014)
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States 8.6
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States (2012)

Filmography

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Animation 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Sausage Party: Foodtopia 5.5
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Comedy 2024, USA
My Adventures with Superman 7.5
My Adventures with Superman
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 2023, USA
The Mighty Ones 6.5
The Mighty Ones
Comedy, Animation 2020, USA
The Owl House 8
The Owl House
Comedy, Children's, Fantasy 2020, USA
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Comedy, Reality-TV 2014, USA
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States 8.6
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States
Documentary 2012, USA
Open Season 3 6.3
Open Season 3 Open Season 3
Children's, Animation 2010, USA
Watch trailer
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