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About
Filmography
André Sogliuzzo
André Sogliuzzo
Kinoafisha
Persons
André Sogliuzzo
André Sogliuzzo
André Sogliuzzo
Date of Birth
10 August 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
9.0
Avatar: The Legend of Aang
(2005)
8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
(2014)
8.6
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States
(2012)
Filmography
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Comedy
2024, USA
7.5
My Adventures with Superman
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
2023, USA
6.5
The Mighty Ones
Comedy, Animation
2020, USA
8
The Owl House
Comedy, Children's, Fantasy
2020, USA
8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Comedy, Reality-TV
2014, USA
8.6
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States
Documentary
2012, USA
6.3
Open Season 3
Open Season 3
Children's, Animation
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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