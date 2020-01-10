Menu
Ratings
6.0
IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
The Owl House (2020 - …)
The Owl House
18+
Comedy
Children's
Fantasy
Production year
2020
Country
USA
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
21 minutes
TV channel
Disney Channel
Runtime
15 hours 3 minutes
Creator
Dana Terrace
Cast
Alex Hirsch
Wendie Malick
Sarah-Nicole Robles
Grey Griffin
Eden Riegel
Cast and Crew
TV series in
Collections
Animated TV Series for Children
10
votes
8.6
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2020,
19 episodes
Season 2
2021,
21 episodes
Season 3
2022,
3 episodes
