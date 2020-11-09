Menu
Russian
The Mighty Ones poster
IMDb Rating: 6.6
The Mighty Ones

The Mighty Ones (2020 - 2022)

The Mighty Ones 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 23 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 15 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"The Mighty Ones" is a multi-episode animated show created by Dreamworks for the streaming platform Hulu. The pilot episode is set to premiere in the fall of 2020. The main characters of the series are anthropomorphic strawberry, stick, leaf, and rock. These friends live together in a dirty and neglected yard, located next to the house of three not-so-tidy humans. The heroes are convinced that the giant creatures living nearby are gods. In each episode of the series, the strawberry, rock, stick, and leaf make important life discoveries and overall strive to be happy.
Cast
Greg Sayps
Steve Little
Jimmy Tatro
Josh Brener
Janina Gavankar
Fred Tatasciore
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6 IMDb
Seasons
The Mighty Ones - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
The Mighty Ones - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
The Mighty Ones - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
The Mighty Ones - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 10 episodes
 
