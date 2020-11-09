"The Mighty Ones" is a multi-episode animated show created by Dreamworks for the streaming platform Hulu. The pilot episode is set to premiere in the fall of 2020. The main characters of the series are anthropomorphic strawberry, stick, leaf, and rock. These friends live together in a dirty and neglected yard, located next to the house of three not-so-tidy humans. The heroes are convinced that the giant creatures living nearby are gods. In each episode of the series, the strawberry, rock, stick, and leaf make important life discoveries and overall strive to be happy.

Expand