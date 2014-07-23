Menu
Trailers
Ned Rifle. Teaser
Ned Rifle. Teaser
Publication date: 23 July 2014
Ned Rifle
– Henry and Fay's son Ned sets out to find and kill his father for destroying his mother's life. But his aims are frustrated by the troublesome Susan, whose connection to Henry predates even his arrival in the lives of the Grim family.
6.2
Ned Rifle
Drama, 2015, USA
