Ned Rifle - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Ned Rifle. Teaser

Ned Rifle. Teaser

Publication date: 23 July 2014
Ned Rifle – Henry and Fay's son Ned sets out to find and kill his father for destroying his mother's life. But his aims are frustrated by the troublesome Susan, whose connection to Henry predates even his arrival in the lives of the Grim family.
6.2 Ned Rifle
Ned Rifle Drama, 2015, USA
