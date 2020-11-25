Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Saved by the Bell

Saved by the Bell (2020 - …)

Saved by the Bell 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Peacock
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Saved by the Bell" is a comedy TV show that consists of multiple episodes. It is produced by the Peacock channel. "Saved by the Bell" is a direct continuation of the original show that aired on NBC. The plot focuses on a group of students from Bayside High School who grew up in privileged families. Due to the widespread closure of public schools, a large number of students from ordinary working districts are transferred to Bayside. Their arrival causes inevitable conflicts within the educational institution.
Спасенные звонком - trailer второго сезона
Saved by the Bell  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Elizabeth Berkley
John Michael Higgins
Mario Lopez
J.J. Totah
Mitchell Hoog
Haskiri Velazquez
Cast and Crew

5.7 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Stills
