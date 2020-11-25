"Saved by the Bell" is a comedy TV show that consists of multiple episodes. It is produced by the Peacock channel. "Saved by the Bell" is a direct continuation of the original show that aired on NBC. The plot focuses on a group of students from Bayside High School who grew up in privileged families. Due to the widespread closure of public schools, a large number of students from ordinary working districts are transferred to Bayside. Their arrival causes inevitable conflicts within the educational institution.

Expand