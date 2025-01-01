Menu
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Berkley

Elizabeth Berkley
Razzie Awards 1996 Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst New Star
Winner
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst New Star of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actress of the Century
Nominee
