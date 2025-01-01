Menu
Elizabeth Berkley
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Berkley
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst New Star
Winner
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst New Star of the Decade
Nominee
Worst Actress of the Century
Nominee
