Awards and nominations of Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
