Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joanna Lumley
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joanna Lumley
BAFTA Awards 2017
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree