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About
Filmography
Linda Hardy
Linda Hardy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Hardy
Linda Hardy
Linda Hardy
Date of Birth
11 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.1
A Family
(2024)
6.1
Supersex
(2024)
5.4
Immortel (ad vitam)
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2017
2004
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
6.1
Supersex
Drama, Biography,
2024, Italy
7.1
A Family
Une famille
Documentary
2024, France
5
Mon poussin
Mon poussin
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
5.4
Immortel (ad vitam)
Immortel (ad vitam)
Sci-Fi, Drama, Action
2004, France / Italy / Great Britain
Watch trailer
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