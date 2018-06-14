Menu
6.0
IMDb Rating: 7
Strange Angel (2018 - 2019)
Strange Angel
18+
Drama
Sci-Fi
Detective
Production year
2018
Country
USA
Total seasons
2 seasons
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Runtime
14 hours 10 minutes
TV series description
A rocket scientist in 1940s Los Angeles is secretly the disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley.
Rupert Friend
Ernest Donovan
Rade Serbedzija
Professor Filip Mesulam
Jack Reynor
Jack Parsons
Bella Heathcote
Susan Parsons
Michael Gaston
Virgil Byrne
7
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2018,
10 episodes
Season 2
2019,
7 episodes
