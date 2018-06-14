Menu
Strange Angel poster
6.0 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Strange Angel

Strange Angel (2018 - 2019)

Strange Angel 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 14 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

A rocket scientist in 1940s Los Angeles is secretly the disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley.

Cast Characters
Creator
Mark Heyman
Rupert Friend
Rupert Friend Ernest Donovan
Rade Serbedzija
Rade Serbedzija Professor Filip Mesulam
Jack Reynor
Jack Reynor Jack Parsons
Bella Heathcote
Bella Heathcote Susan Parsons
Michael Gaston Virgil Byrne
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Seasons
Strange Angel - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Strange Angel - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
