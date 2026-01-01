Menu
Mýa
Date of Birth
10 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Chicago
(2002)
6.6
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
(2004)
6.3
Shall We Dance?
(2004)
Filmography
House Party
House Party
Comedy
2023, USA
3.5
Lazarus
Lazarus
Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6.1
Cursed
Cursed
Thriller, Horror
2005, Germany / USA
6.6
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Drama, Romantic
2004, USA
6.3
Shall We Dance?
Shall We Dance?
Romantic, Comedy
2004, USA
7
Chicago
Chicago
Drama, Crime, Comedy, Musical
2002, USA / Germany
