Date of Birth
10 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Chicago 7.0
Chicago (2002)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights 6.6
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Shall We Dance? 6.3
Shall We Dance? (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
House Party 5
House Party House Party
Comedy 2023, USA
Lazarus 3.5
Lazarus Lazarus
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Cursed 6.1
Cursed Cursed
Thriller, Horror 2005, Germany / USA
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights 6.6
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Shall We Dance? 6.3
Shall We Dance? Shall We Dance?
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA
Chicago 7
Chicago Chicago
Drama, Crime, Comedy, Musical 2002, USA / Germany
