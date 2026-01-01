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Mýa
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mýa
Mýa
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mýa
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
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