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Filmography
Shugo Oshinari
Shugo Oshinari
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shugo Oshinari
Shugo Oshinari
Shugo Oshinari
Date of Birth
5 March 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.6
Watashi Wa Hikari Wo Nigitteiru
(2019)
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
(2003)
Filmography
6.6
Watashi Wa Hikari Wo Nigitteiru
Watashi Wa Hikari Wo Nigitteiru
Drama, Short
2019, Japan
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
Battle Royale II
Action
2003, Japan
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