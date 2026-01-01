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Shugo Oshinari Shugo Oshinari
Kinoafisha Persons Shugo Oshinari

Shugo Oshinari

Shugo Oshinari

Date of Birth
5 March 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

6.6
Watashi Wa Hikari Wo Nigitteiru (2019)
Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem (2003)

Filmography

6.6
Watashi Wa Hikari Wo Nigitteiru Watashi Wa Hikari Wo Nigitteiru
Drama, Short 2019, Japan
Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem Battle Royale II
Action 2003, Japan
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