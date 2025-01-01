Menu
Ai Maeda
Date of Birth
4 October 1983
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)

Popular Films

Samurai Champloo 7.4
Samurai Champloo (2004)
The Shock Labyrinth 3D 5.5
The Shock Labyrinth 3D (2009)
Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2010, Japan
The Shock Labyrinth 3D 5.5
The Shock Labyrinth 3D Senritsu meikyû 3D
Horror, Thriller 2009, Japan
Samurai Champloo 7.4
Samurai Champloo
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Anime 2004, Japan
Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem Battle Royale II
Action 2003, Japan
