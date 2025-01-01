Menu
Ai Maeda
Ai Maeda
Date of Birth
4 October 1983
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Popular Films
7.4
Samurai Champloo
(2004)
5.5
The Shock Labyrinth 3D
(2009)
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
(2003)
Filmography
4
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2010, Japan
5.5
The Shock Labyrinth 3D
Senritsu meikyû 3D
Horror, Thriller
2009, Japan
Watch trailer
7.4
Samurai Champloo
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Anime
2004, Japan
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
Battle Royale II
Action
2003, Japan
