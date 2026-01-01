Menu
Ai Iwamura

Ai Iwamura
Ai Iwamura
Ai Iwamura
Date of Birth
4 March 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
Popular Films
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
(2003)
Filmography
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
Battle Royale II
Action
2003, Japan
