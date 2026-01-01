Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ai Iwamura Ai Iwamura
Kinoafisha Persons Ai Iwamura

Ai Iwamura

Ai Iwamura

Date of Birth
4 March 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero

Popular Films

Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem Battle Royale II
Action 2003, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more