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Filmography
Yuma Ishigaki
Yuma Ishigaki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuma Ishigaki
Yuma Ishigaki
Yuma Ishigaki
Date of Birth
28 August 1982
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
13 Assassins
(2010)
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
(2003)
Filmography
7.6
13 Assassins
Jûsan-nin no shikaku
Action, Adventure, Drama
2010, Japan / Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
Battle Royale II
Action
2003, Japan
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