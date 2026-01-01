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Yuma Ishigaki Yuma Ishigaki
Kinoafisha Persons Yuma Ishigaki

Yuma Ishigaki

Yuma Ishigaki

Date of Birth
28 August 1982 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

13 Assassins 7.6
13 Assassins (2010)
Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem (2003)

Filmography

13 Assassins 7.6
13 Assassins Jûsan-nin no shikaku
Action, Adventure, Drama 2010, Japan / Great Britain
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Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem Battle Royale II
Action 2003, Japan
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