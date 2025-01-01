Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons David Mackenzie Awards

Awards and nominations of David Mackenzie

David Mackenzie
Awards and nominations of David Mackenzie
Cannes Film Festival 2016 Cannes Film Festival 2016
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2003 Cannes Film Festival 2003
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2007 Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Best Film Music
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2005 Berlin International Film Festival 2005
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2014 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2014
Best Youth Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more