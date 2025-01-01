Menu
Sophie Okonedo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo
Awards and nominations of Sophie Okonedo
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
