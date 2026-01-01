Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nancy Carell
Nancy Carell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Carell
Nancy Carell
Nancy Carell
Date of Birth
19 July 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of Birth
Cohasset, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.9
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
(2012)
6.5
Anger Management
(2003)
Filmography
6.9
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Anger Management
Anger Management
Drama, Comedy
2003, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree