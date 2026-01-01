Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nancy Carell Nancy Carell
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Carell

Nancy Carell

Nancy Carell

Date of Birth
19 July 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of Birth
Cohasset, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World 6.9
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management (2003)

Filmography

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World 6.9
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management Anger Management
Drama, Comedy 2003, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more