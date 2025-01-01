Menu
Victor Garber
Awards
Awards and nominations of Victor Garber
Victor Garber
Awards and nominations of Victor Garber
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
