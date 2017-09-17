Menu
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams poster
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (2017 - 2018)

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams 18+
Production year 2017
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Channel 4
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

A sci-fi anthology series with stand-alone episodes based on the works of Philip K. Dick.

Creator
Ronald D. Moore
Ronald D. Moore
Cast
Manuel Morón
Manolo Solo
Paco León
Sergio Castellanos
Paco Tous
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
