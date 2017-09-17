Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Ratings
7.8
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (2017 - 2018)
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
18+
Drama
Sci-Fi
Detective
Production year
2017
Country
Great Britain
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Channel 4
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
TV series description
A sci-fi anthology series with stand-alone episodes based on the works of Philip K. Dick.
Expand
Creator
Ronald D. Moore
Cast
Cast
Manuel Morón
Manolo Solo
Paco León
Sergio Castellanos
Paco Tous
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2017,
10 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree