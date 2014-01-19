Menu
Production year 2014
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Musketeers" is a British TV series based on the iconic novel by Alexandre Dumas. Following the original text, the adaptation by Adrian Hodges transports the events to 17th century France, during the reign of Louis XIII. The right-hand man of the weak king is the cruel Cardinal Richelieu, relentless in his hatred. Fearing for his own life, the ruler creates an elite squad. Daring Gascon d'Artagnan, who dreams of becoming a part of it, joins the three Musketeers, embarking on thrilling adventures!
Creator
Adrian Hodges
Tamla Kari Constance Bonacieux
Peter Capaldi
Peter Capaldi Cardinal Armand Richelieu
Tom Burke
Tom Burke Athos
Marc Warren Comte de Rochefort
Maimie McCoy
Maimie McCoy Milady de Winter
Series rating

8.2
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
The Musketeers - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 10 episodes
 
The Musketeers - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 10 episodes
 
The Musketeers - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 10 episodes
 
Stills
