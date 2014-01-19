"The Musketeers" is a British TV series based on the iconic novel by Alexandre Dumas. Following the original text, the adaptation by Adrian Hodges transports the events to 17th century France, during the reign of Louis XIII. The right-hand man of the weak king is the cruel Cardinal Richelieu, relentless in his hatred. Fearing for his own life, the ruler creates an elite squad. Daring Gascon d'Artagnan, who dreams of becoming a part of it, joins the three Musketeers, embarking on thrilling adventures!

