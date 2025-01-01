Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Robert Carlyle
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Carlyle
Robert Carlyle
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Carlyle
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree