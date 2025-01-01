Menu
Robert Carlyle Awards

Robert Carlyle
Awards and nominations of Robert Carlyle
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
