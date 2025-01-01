Menu
Ellen Pompeo
Awards and nominations of Ellen Pompeo
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Tearjerker
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
