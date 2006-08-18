Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Accepted
Poster of Accepted
Poster of Accepted
Poster of Accepted
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Accepted

Accepted

Accepted 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A high school slacker who's rejected by every school he applies to opts to create his own institution of higher learning, the South Harmon Institute of Technology, on a rundown piece of property near his hometown.
Accepted - trailer
Accepted  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 31 January 2007
World premiere 18 August 2006
Release date
14 September 2006 Russia UPI 16+
25 August 2006 Australia
14 September 2006 Belarus
28 August 2008 France
31 May 2007 Germany
4 October 2006 Great Britain
6 October 2006 Ireland
14 September 2006 Kazakhstan
4 October 2006 Netherlands 9
18 August 2006 Sweden 15
18 August 2006 USA
14 September 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $23,000,000
Worldwide Gross $38,623,262
Production Universal Pictures, Shady Acres Entertainment
Also known as
Accepted, Admitido, Нас приняли!, Acceptat, Accepté, Accepted (Admitido), Admis à tout prix, Ammesso, Aprovados, Bizi qəbul etdilər!, Bizni qabul qilishdi!, Çılgınlar Sınıfı, Fakultet za gubitnike, Felvéve, Foititis sta psemata!, Prihvaćen, Przyjęty, S.H.I.T. - Die Highschool GmbH, Sinh Viên Thời @, Student naj bo, Φοιτητής στα ψέματα!, Бізді қабылдады!, Нас прийняли, トラブル・カレッジ／大学をつくろう！, 虛擬入學, 輟學專家
Director
Steve Pink
Cast
Justin Long
Justin Long
Adam Herschman
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Columbus Short
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Accepted
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 6.8
National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002)
Superbad 7.3
Superbad (2007)
Easy A 7.3
Easy A (2010)
College 5.8
College (2008)
The House Bunny 6.2
The House Bunny (2008)
Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj 5.1
Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj (2006)
Back to School 7.0
Back to School (1986)
Hot Tub Time Machine 7.0
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
The Sitter 6.6
The Sitter (2011)
For a Good Time, Call... 6.6
For a Good Time, Call... (2012)
Get Him to the Greek 6.9
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Strange Wilderness 5.8
Strange Wilderness (2008)

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Лёха 2 April 2015, 12:51
✊ ...ец ... чё нах никто низнает где взять их? Да вы а... ваще понятно ... я тут нах попросил а они суки зажали ...ди ...чие...
Лёха 2 April 2015, 12:51
Люди подскажите же наконец где взять саундтреки к этому фильму.... срочно надо!!!!!
Quotes
Bartleby Gaines Nah, I'm not going to answer your question, 'cause you guys have already made up your minds. I'm an expert in rejection, and I can see it on your faces, and it's too bad that you judge us by the way we look and not by who we are, just because you want us to be more like them when the truth is we're not like them, and I am damn proud of that fact! I mean, Harmon College and their - their 100 years of tradition. But tradition of what? Of hazing kids and humiliating anyone who's a bit different? Of putting so much pressure on kids they turn into these - these stress freaks and caffeine addicts.
Dean Van Horne Your phony school demeans real colleges everywhere!
Bartleby Gaines Why? Why can't we both exist? Huh? You can have your grades, and your rules and your structure and your ivory towers, and then we'll do things our way. Why do we have to conform to what you want?
Dean Van Horne Your curriculum is a joke, and you, sir, are a criminal.
Bartleby Gaines You know what? You're a criminal. 'Cause you rob these kids of their creativity and their passion. That's the real crime! Well, what about you parents? Did -did the system really work out for you? Did it teach you to follow your heart, or to just play it safe, roll over? What about you guys? Did you always want to be school administrators? Dr. Alexander, was that your dream? Or maybe no, maybe you wanted to be a poet. Maybe you wanted to be a magician or an artist. Maybe you just wanted to travel the world. Look, I - I lied to you. I lied to all of you, and I'm sorry. Dad, especially to you. But out of that desperation, something happened that was so amazing. Life was full of possibilities, and isn't that what you ultimately want for us? As parents, I mean, is - is that, is possibilities. Well, we came here today to ask for your approval, and something just occurred to me: I don't give a shit. Who cares about your approval? We don't need your approval to tell us that what we did was real. 'Cause there are so few truths in this world, that when you see one, you just know it. And I know that it is a truth that real learning took place at South Harmon. Whether you like it or not, it did. 'Cause you don't need teachers or classrooms or - or fancy highbrow traditions or money to really learn. You just need people with a desire to better themselves, and we got that by the shit-load at South Harmon. So you can go ahead, sign your forms, reject us and shoot us down, and do whatever you gotta do. It doesn't really matter at this point, because we'll never stop learning, and we'll never stop growing, and we'll never forget the ideals what were instilled in us at our place, 'cause we are SHIT heads now, and we'll be SHIT heads forever and nothing you say can do or stamp can take that away from us, so GO!
Film Trailers All trailers
Accepted - trailer
Accepted Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more