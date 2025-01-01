Menu
George Segal
Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969 BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
