Kinoafisha
Persons
George Segal
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Segal
George Segal
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Segal
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
