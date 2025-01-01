Menu
Awards and nominations of Molly Parker

Molly Parker
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2017 Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Best Canadian Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
