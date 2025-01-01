Menu
Awards and nominations of Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
