Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gary Cooper
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gary Cooper
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree