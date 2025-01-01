Menu
Awards and nominations of Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2024 Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
