Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ana de Armas
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ana de Armas
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree