Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Liniya Marty poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Liniya Marty

Liniya Marty (2014 - 2014)

Линия Марты 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes

TV series description

The old walls of the old St. Petersburg apartments hold the stories of their former residents. During the blockade of Leningrad, a starving boy named Yura, in his last moments of strength, scribbled a message to a girl named Marta. Accidentally hurting Marta's feelings, Yura had dreamed of being able to convey the most important words to her. In present times, Olga and her daughter Natasha move into an apartment on Vasilievsky Island, where they find a sixty-year-old text. They decide to find that very Marta and fulfill the wishes of the long-deceased young boy in love.
Cast
Cast
Aleksandr Robak
Aleksandr Robak
Alisa Freindlich
Alisa Freindlich
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Beata Tyszkiewicz
Mariya Anikanova
Mariya Anikanova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Liniya Marty - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more