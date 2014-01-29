The old walls of the old St. Petersburg apartments hold the stories of their former residents. During the blockade of Leningrad, a starving boy named Yura, in his last moments of strength, scribbled a message to a girl named Marta. Accidentally hurting Marta's feelings, Yura had dreamed of being able to convey the most important words to her. In present times, Olga and her daughter Natasha move into an apartment on Vasilievsky Island, where they find a sixty-year-old text. They decide to find that very Marta and fulfill the wishes of the long-deceased young boy in love.

Expand