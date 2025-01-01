Menu
Linda Cardellini
Awards and nominations of Linda Cardellini
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
