Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Cardellini
Awards
Awards and nominations of Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Linda Cardellini
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
