Kinoafisha
Persons
Keri Russell
Awards
Awards and nominations of Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
