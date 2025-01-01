Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Thomas Lennon Awards

Thomas Lennon
Awards and nominations of Thomas Lennon
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Kiss
Nominee
