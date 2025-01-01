Menu
Thomas Lennon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Thomas Lennon
Thomas Lennon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Thomas Lennon
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Kiss
Nominee
