Anthony LaPaglia
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anthony LaPaglia
Anthony LaPaglia
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anthony LaPaglia
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
