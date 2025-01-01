Menu
Awards and nominations of Anthony LaPaglia

Anthony LaPaglia
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
