Kinoafisha Persons George Miller Awards

George Miller
Awards and nominations of George Miller
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996 Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
