Kinoafisha
Persons
George Miller
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Miller
George Miller
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Miller
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
