Anne Archer
Awards
Anne Archer
About
Filmography
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Miss Golden Globe
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
