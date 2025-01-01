Menu
Peter Capaldi
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Capaldi
Peter Capaldi
Awards and nominations of Peter Capaldi
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best British Short Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
