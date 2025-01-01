Menu
Lily James Awards

Awards and nominations of Lily James

Lily James
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
