Lily James
Awards
Lily James
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards and nominations of Lily James
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
