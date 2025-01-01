Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Bello Awards

Awards and nominations of Maria Bello

Maria Bello
Awards and nominations of Maria Bello
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more