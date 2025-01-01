Menu
Maria Bello
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maria Bello
Maria Bello
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maria Bello
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
