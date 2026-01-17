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Poster of An Evening with Victor Hugo
An Evening with Victor Hugo - trailer
Kinoafisha Films An Evening with Victor Hugo

An Evening with Victor Hugo

, 2026
Victor comme tout le monde
France / Drama, Comedy
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Poster of An Evening with Victor Hugo
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An Evening with Victor Hugo - trailer
An Evening with Victor Hugo  trailer

Synopsis

Imbued with Victor Hugo, the actor Robert Zucchini searches for his place between the stage and life. Every evening, he fills theaters by sharing his love of words. Until the day his daughter, whom he hasn’t seen grow up, reappears.

Cast

Fabrice Luchini
Fabrice Luchini
Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Louise Orry-Diquéro
Suzanne De Baecque
Marie Narbonne
Lauretta Trefeu
Director Pascal Bonitzer
Writer Sophie Fillières
Composer Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 January 2026
Release date
11 March 2026 France
11 March 2026 Switzerland 8

Film rating

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