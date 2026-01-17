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An Evening with Victor Hugo
An Evening with Victor Hugo
, 2026
Victor comme tout le monde
France / Drama, Comedy
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An Evening with Victor Hugo
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Imbued with Victor Hugo, the actor Robert Zucchini searches for his place between the stage and life. Every evening, he fills theaters by sharing his love of words. Until the day his daughter, whom he hasn’t seen grow up, reappears.
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Cast
Fabrice Luchini
Chiara Mastroianni
Louise Orry-Diquéro
Suzanne De Baecque
Marie Narbonne
Lauretta Trefeu
Director
Pascal Bonitzer
Writer
Sophie Fillières
Composer
Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 January 2026
Release date
11 March 2026
France
11 March 2026
Switzerland
8
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