Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Morena Baccarin Awards

Awards and nominations of Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin
Awards and nominations of Morena Baccarin
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more