Kinoafisha
Persons
Toby Jones
Awards and nominations of Toby Jones
Toby Jones
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
